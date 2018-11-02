Carrollton man hit, killed by train

The Salem Police Department issued a statement today regarding last night’s death of Carroll County resident Frank Leasure.

Leasure had just ended his shift at American Standard on S. Ellsworth Avenue, shortly before midnight.

Leasure and other workers use a parking lot that is across the train tracks from American Standard. It is common practice for employees to cross these tracks to and from their vehicles.

Leasure had stopped and waited for a westbound Norfolk Southern train to pass. It appears Leasure had went inside the gate which was down, with red lights flashing on the signal at New Garden Avenue.

When the westbound train had passed, Leasure stepped out and into the path of an eastbound Norfolk Southern train that he did not see or hear, according to the Salem Police Department’s report. Leasure was struck by the second train.

Salem First Responders were first to the scene with KLG Ambulance arriving shortly after. First Responders reported a deceased male at the scene. The scene was then secured by police.

Police are still investigating the incident and Norfolk Southern has an investigator at the scene as well.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Columbiana County coroner. The Carrollton Police Department assisted with notification of the family.

The Salem Police Department advised all drivers to stop at railroad crossings that have red lights flashing, and if the railroad crossing arms are down, do not go across or through them. Please wait until the arms are raised, the lights are off, and traveling across the railroad tracks is safe.