Carrollton wrestlers shutout Quakers 72-0 in dual

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – For just the ninth time in Carrollton wrestling history, the Warriors recorded a shutout victory in a dual match – marking the first time they’ve done it in a league match.

“Getting a shutout is obviously our goal each week,” Carrollton Coach Ken Pasiuk said following the Warriors historic victory. “However, it’s hard to do when we have such competitive teams that we wrestle. When it does happen it’s special for our team. Everyone can walk away feeling they contributed to the team win.”

The Warriors resumed Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) action with a home match against the Salem Quakers.

Carrollton recorded five pins in the 72-0 win.

Carrollton’s Brody Wade recorded a 3-0 win at 106 lbs. Brandon Brown won his match at 126 lbs. with a 10-2 major decision.

Domanick Speelman was awarded a tech fall victory after defeating his opponent at 138 lbs. 16-0.

Carrollton senior Nathan Blake earned a 16-9 decision win in his 145-lb. match.

The Warriors rattled off five straight pins from 152 lbs.-195 lbs., starting with junior Evan Lewis.

Lewis won his match with a pin just 1:03 in; Colby Moore won his match with :16 to spare in the first period at 160 lbs.

CHS senior Alex Carrothers recorded the fast pin of the night at 170 lbs., defeating his opponent in :19; Ben Zinda pulled off a :43 pin at 182 lbs., and Jaden Barkan capped the five-pin streak with a :32 pin.

Nick Jones won his match at 220 lbs. with a 4-3 decision.

Coach Pasiuk says the highlight for him was watching the joy on his wrestlers throughout the dual match.

“The highlight for me was watching our team get pumped for the match and stay pumped the entire time,” he said. “They all went out to their match on a mission.”

Four Carrollton wrestlers won their matches by forfeits against Salem.

As the season winds down, the Warriors have their eyes set on a possible conference title.

“They need to just do what they been doing all season long,” Pasiuk said. “Work hard at practice getting a little bit better each day, be confident in themselves, and keep encouraging one another. They also, need to go out and approach each match like a practice. Wrestle hard and not be afraid to take chances.”

Carrollton wrestles again Thursday, Feb. 6 at home against Marlington.