Carrollton wrestling team finishes 3-1 at Lake Duals; Coach Pasiuk earns 250th win at CHS

UNIONTOWN – The Carrollton wrestling team kicked off their season Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lake High School, competing in the annual Lake Duals.

The Warriors finished the tournament with a dual record of 3-1, defeating Tuslaw 39-29, Mayfield 42-40 and Lake B 54-22. Carrollton only team loss of the tournament came against’s Lake’s A-team, losing the match 41-36.

One of Carrollton’s highlights of the tournament came against Lake. CHS senior Alex Carrothers threw Fred Hausser on his back almost immediately, earning the pin in six seconds, setting the Carrollton school record, previously held by Brandon Daniels and Joey Miller (:07).

“Alex is one of our senior leaders this year. We’re really excited that he set the record for the quickest pin,” Carrollton’s Head Coach Ken Pasiuk said. “He has done a great job this year in the room pushing himself and others.”

Carrollton Head Coach Ken Pasiuk earned his 250th career win at the tournament, improving his CHS record to 250-76.

“Carrollton is just an amazing place to raise a family. I am very lucky to have gotten the opportunity to coach here and help mold our young men daily,” Coach Pasiuk said following his milestone victory. “Winning is always fun but watching young adults become men through this tough sport of wrestling and then watching them succeed after high school is such a blessing.”

Result’s for Carrollton’s match against Tuslaw are: 106: Colton Hensel (T) m.d. Isaac Lucas (C) 13-2; 113: Zach Lyons (T) d. Brody Wade (C) 8-2; 120: Thomas Snyder (T) m.d. Jayden Zbuka (C) 14-3; 126: Brandon Brown (C) p. Devyn Vanest (T) 1:15 (Vanest ranked #21 @ 126 D3); 132: Adam Ryder (T) d. Robbie Hoopes (C) 4-1 (Ryder ranked #10 @ 132 D3); 138: Domanick Speelman (C) win by FFT; 145: Joe Viront (T) d. Nate Blake (C) 6-2; 152: Briar Marthey (T) win by FFT; 160: Evan Lewis (C) d. Greg Eberhardt (T) 8-5; 170: Colby Moore (C) win by FFT; 182: Alex Carrothers (C) p. Russell Twinning (T) 0:42; 195: Aydan Hamrick (T) p. Jaden Barkan (C) 1:32; 220: Nick Jones (C) p. Isaac Weller (T) 0:35; and 285: JT Richardson (C) win by FFT.

Carrollton’s results against Mayfield were: 106: Vinnie D’Allessandro (M) p. Isaac Lucas (C) 0:58 (D’Allessandro ranked #8 @ 106 D1); 113: Dominic Gerome (M) p. Brody Wade (C) 1:06; 120: Eddie Wallace (M) p. Jayden Zbuka (C) 3:27; 126: Brandon Brown (C) p. Anthony White (M) 1:08; 132: Robbie Hoopes (C) p. Anthony Santoro (M) 1:39; 138: Domanick Speelman (C) p. Greg Siambo (M) 2:36; 145: Nate Blake (C) Dominic Tudini (M) 4:39; 152: Angelo Vecchio (M) p. Connor Clark (C) 1:10; 160: Colton Brandenburg (M) m.d. Evan Lewis (C) 12-0; 170: Colby Moore (C) p. Tylor McDonald (M) 0:56; 182: Alex Carrothers (C) p. Joseph Dilella (M) 0:48; 195: Jaden Barkan (C) win by FFT; 220: Heath Brandenburg (M) p. Nick Jones (C) 3:02; and 285: Marco Tramontano (M) p. JT Richardson (C) 0:56 (Tramontano ranked #10 @ 285 D1).

Carrollton results against Lake B were: 106: Dominic Artman (L) p. Isaac Lucas (C) 0:19; 113: Dakota Whitacre (L) m.d. Brody Wade (C) 14-2; 120: Anthony Greeno (L) inj. def. Jayden Zbuka (C); 126: Brandon Brown (C) p. Max Sponseller (L) 1:47; 132: Robbie Hoopes (C) p. Cole McGrath (L) 1:36; 138: Domanick Speelman (C) p. Xander Carson (L) 1:34; 145: Nate Blake (C) p. Kyle Casperson (L) 1:12; 152: Connor Clark (C) win by FFT; 160: Evan Lewis (C) p. Trazzyk (L) 0:50; 170: Colby Moore (C) win by FFT; 182: Alex Carrothers (C) p. Fred Hausser (L) 0:06; 195: James Whytsell (L) p. Jaden Barkan (C) 2:42; 220: Stefan Davis (L) p. Nick Jones (C) 1:26; and 285: JT Richardson (C) p. Ryan Kohli (L) 3:03.

“All of our guys are committed to the program,” Coach Pasiuk said. “They not only want success for themselves but for the team. There are a lot of areas where we need improvement however it’s early in the year. That’s what’s fun about coaching.”

Coach Pasiuk believes the team can make strides as the season progresses.

“Everyone can always improve,” he said. “My goal has always been to get 1% better every day whether it be at practice or in a match.”

Pasiuk says he’s impressed with the effort from his wrestlers to start the season.

“I’m actually impressed with all of our guys,” he said. “They have great attitudes and have been working very hard this year.”

The Warriors are set to open Eastern Buckeye Conference action Thursday, Dec. 12 at home against the Canton South Wildcats.