Catherine Elizabeth Scarsella, 75, of Salineville, passed away Jan. 11, 2022.

She was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Erie, PA, to the late Stephen and Elizabeth Catherine Konopka Matuszak.

Catherine earned her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from Villa Maria College, and her master’s degree in education from Youngstown State University. She worked as both a home economics teacher and school counselor at Girard High School. After 36 years of serving others in the field of education, she retired in 2005.

Catherine found great joy in church services. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy parish in Carrollton, where she was a member of Ladies of Mercy. She initiated Perpetual Adoration at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown, and was very active in the Right to Life pro-life movement. She was also an active member of the order of Opus Sanctorum Angelorum, whom she often helped with newsletter mailings, attended Mass, picnics and retreats, as well as started formation to become a consecrated handmaid.

Catherine felt that pilgrimages were important ways to learn about her Catholic faith and wanted to share this with her family. She traveled on several pilgrimages with family and friends to religious sites across North America and Europe. Some of her favorite places include Guadalupe in Mexico, Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina, The Divine Mercy Shrine in Kraków, Poland, Lourdes in France, Fatima in Portugal and Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré in Quebec City, Canada.

Among her many accolades, Catherine enjoyed hobbies including cooking, baking, sewing, and gardening. She earned the title of Master Gardener at Fellows Riverside Gardens. She was a member of Atwood Yacht Club, where she found great joy spending time with family and friends during her later years.

She is survived by her husband and college sweetheart, Fred, of 53 years; three daughters, Eva Scarsella, Monica Scarsella (future son-in-law Michael Kakareka), and Bridget (Daniel) Perez; five grandchildren, Mary Bridget Perez, John Paul Perez, Maria Theresa Perez, Anna Marie Perez, and Michael Joseph Perez; two sisters, Eloise Michael and Therese (Paul) Wozniak, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Matuszak (Dorothy) and Stephen Matuszak (Violet) and her nephew, Jim Michael (who held a special place in her heart.)

Private services were held and burial has taken place at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Cemetery in Morges, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in her name at the Order of Opus Sanctorum Angelorum at Opus Angelorum, 164 Apollo Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.