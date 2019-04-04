Chad C. Steele, 47

Chad Clayton Steele, 47, of Carrollton, died in his residence March 31, 2019.

Born Feb. 5, 1972 in Canton, OH, he was a son of Bonnie Allen Steele of Carrollton and the late James Steele.

A graduate of Carrollton High School, Chad worked as a landscaper. He had a love of nature and had established the Peregrine Falcon Group of Canton, OH online.

In addition to his mother, Chad is survived by his spouse, Raymond Glover of the home; a brother, Shane (Ella) Steele of Carrollton; a niece, Jenna Steele and nephew, Justin Steele.

A Memorial Service for Chad is being planned for a future date. Dodds Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements.