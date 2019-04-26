Charles C. VanMeter, 73

Charles “Charlie” Cecil Van Meter, 73, of Monterey, CA, formerly of Minerva, passed away outside of Laramie, WY, April 23, 2019.

Charlie was born in Malvern, OH, August 12, 1945, a son of the late Dwight and Olive (Totten) VanMeter.

Charlie joined the US Navy immediately after graduating from Minerva High School. He returned to Ohio for a few years before joining the US Coast Guard. He retired honorably from the Coast Guard after 26 years with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer, Eng4. He discovered his love of the Monterey Peninsula and worked for 20 more years for the local school districts. He loved his weekly golf game and talking about his grandchildren.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Bonnie Van Meter of Monterey CA; his daughters, Desiree (Rick) Stidom of Carrollton and DeeDee (Joel) Van Meter Scott of Louisville; his step-children, Maya (Steven) Goehring-Harris and David Goehring of California; and many family members throughout Carroll County. He was most proud of his greatest accomplishment, his grandchildren, Destinee (Talen Smith), Shelbee, Rickee, Jozie, Wade, Jeremy and Leia, and always talked of the amazing things they were accomplishing.

Following cremation, a graveside service with military honors will be held at Liberty Cemetery Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, mourners consider making a donation in honor of Charlie to the Monterey State Historic Park Association, www.mshpa.org or the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, www.cgmahq.org, in Charlie’s honor.

