“Another Marine reports to Heaven’s Gate”

Charles “Chuck” Custer, 92, of Minerva, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Charles, or Chuck as he was known to everyone, was born March 25, 1930, in Pattersonville to Harold and Wilma (Howlet) Custer.

Chuck proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He fought in the Korean War with Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Division (C-1-1) from 1951-1953. He worked for Minerva Wax Paper and James River Corp. in Minerva for 40 years. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1948 and is a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He is a member of the American Legion Post #357 in Minerva where he was the former Chaplain for many years, Carrollton 40&8 and the Minerva VFW Post #4120.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Juanita “Lee” (Holsinger) Custer, whom he married April 14, 1950; two brothers, George and Richard Custer, and a sister, Charlotte Rhome.

He is survived by a daughter, Vicki (Dwain) Stinchcomb of Minerva; son, Tim (Deanie) Custer, with whom he resided; 4 grandchildren of which he was so very proud, Mike (Melissa) Stinchcomb, Michele (Brian) Seeton, Dan (Ashley Casey) Custer, and Elizabeth (Ryan) Burbank; and blessed with 5 beautiful great-grandchildren, Lexi and Timothy Burbank, Paul Stinchcomb, and Averie and Adelie Seeton.

Following cremation, Chuck will be laid to rest in East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva with full military honors.

There will be no calling hours.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to share a heartfelt “Thank you” to the staff of Aultman Alliance Hospice and the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.