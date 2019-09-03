Charles “Chuckie” Peterson, Jr., 67, of Carrollton (Petersburg) passed away Monday, Sept. 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born Nov. 29, 1951 in Canton, he was the son of Donna Grimes Peterson of Canton and the late Charles “Charlie” Peterson, Sr.

A graduate of Carrollton High School, Chuckie honorably served his country in the US Army. He worked at the former US Ceramics in East Sparta for 34 years.

Chuckie was a member of the Vo-Ash Chapel at Petersburg and enjoyed finding treasures at area yard sales. But what he loved most was spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his wife of 19 years, Vicky Shuman Peterson; a step daughter, Amanda White of Scio; granddaughters, Rachel and Leah White; sisters, Joy Clemson of Canton and Cheryl Buxton of FL; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Lambert.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Vo-Ash Chapel, Petersburg, following morning services at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Ben Boggess officiating. A private burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery, Carrollton. Memorial contributions may be made to Vo-Ash Chapel. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.