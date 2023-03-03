Charles Culp

Charles (Richard) (Dick) Culp passed onto eternal life Sunday, Feb. 26, at his home with his wife, Barb at his side.

He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, Aug. 7, 1949, to Charles Wilbur and Mona Jean (Williams) Culp.

Richard grew up in the town of Bergholz, Ohio, attended Elkhorn Valley Christian Camp and was a member of the Bergholz Church of Christ. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1967 and worked at Dieckmann’s Greenhouse in Wintersville, Ohio until he joined the United States Navy in 1969. Upon his honorable discharge in 1973, he returned to the Bergholz area and his job at Dieckmann’s Greenhouse in Wintersville while owning and operating his own greenhouse (Richard’s Greenhouse) in Bergholz. In 1976 he began his career in the bakery industry at Hillyers Fine Foods in Lisbon, Ohio. He spent 22 years working in bakeries in North Lima, Ohio, Meadville, PA, and retiring from Conneaut, Ohio Giant Eagle in 1998. He then worked at the Gazette Printing Company as the commercial delivery driver, before becoming a substitute custodian and maintenance worker at the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools. His present job, and perhaps the one he enjoyed the most (although he enjoyed all his jobs) was being the driver for the Joseph Miller Farrier Service. His days were filled with fun and adventures driving for Josie.

In addition to his employment, he had many talents and loves. He enjoyed skydiving, wind surfing, snow skiing, and dancing. He loved gardening and raising tropical plants in his greenhouse at home. He was an accomplished woodworker who created the beautiful finishing touches to their home in Pierpont. Nurturing water lilies, raising Koi fish, and creating beautiful landscaping were just a few of his talents that he enjoyed at his home. He loved being home, mowing grass, and enjoying the quiet. In the last few years, the antics of his dog, Frank, added to his joy.

Richard married Barbara Grafton on August 2, 1986, in Steubenville, Ohio. With her, he loved the family they had at the Pymatuning Valley School District and served as a chaperone on middle school trips for many years. He loved supporting her in her endeavors and became her leading supporter. He loved having picnics at their home and sharing the beauty of their home with others.

Richard’s family included two brothers and a sister. His brothers are Tom (Nancy) Culp of Monroeville, Ohio, and Harry Culp of Bergholz, Ohio. His sister, Lois Culp Bright predeceased him in 1987. He also leaves behind his brothers-in-law, Paul Bright of Amsterdam, Ohio, Jim (Sarah) Grafton, Sam Grafton, Harry Grafton, and Dave (Shelley) Grafton of Steubenville, Ohio, and John (Katie) Grafton of Bloomingdale, Ohio. There are also numerous nieces, nephews, and many great nieces and nephews left behind with memories.

Richard wanted no public calling hours and a private inurnment of his ashes.

His wife, Barb, needs her family and their friends around her at this time of grief, and will be hosting a luncheon of his favorite foods in his honor on Monday, March 6, from 2-4 p.m. at the Andover Christian Church Family Life Center, 200 Stillman Ave., Andover, Ohio. Please come and share in the joy of Richard’s life – he was a quiet man but stories abound from his dry sense of humor, his sayings, and the occasional prank. A brief “Life Celebration” service will be held at 3:45.

In lieu of flowers or other funeral remembrances, please send donations to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110 or University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center c/o University Hospitals Institutional Relations & Development, P.O. Box 94544, Cleveland, Ohio 44101-4554.

Lake Erie Cremation and Funeral Services, 1500 Harpersfield Road, Geneva, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.LakeErieCrematory.com