Charles E. James, 80, of Carrollton, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at Canterbury Villa in Alliance, Ohio.

A son of the late Clarence and Evelyn Oxyley James, he was born Oct. 8, 1939 in Mingo Junction, Ohio.

Charles attended the Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples.

He is survived by a son, Dennis James of Canton; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Simmons of Canton; grandson, Tyler James; three great grandchildren and a brother, Thomas James of Vermont.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, in 2018, and a son, Doug, in 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler officiating.