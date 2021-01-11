Charles E. May, Jr. passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 after a short illness.

He was born at home in Carrollton to the late Charles E. May and Marie Emma (Nichols) May on April 28, 1939.

He attended Carrollton H.S. and entered the Army.

Charles married Juanita Mingus on June 26, 1964.

His family was his top priority. He owned the Village Gun Shop in Carrollton where he bought and sold guns. He also operated the Village Auto Repair. His hobbies were his horses and playing the piano, guitar and the harmonica, which he taught himself how to play.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita; his children, Lee (Jenni) Chamberlain of North Canton, Michael (Rose) May of Carrollton, and daughter, Nancy (Joseph) Kiggins of Akron; two sisters, Shirlee Meola of College Station, TX, and Ruth Zuern of Tucson, AZ; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and three step grandchildren and eight great step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, John and Mabel Riegle.

Graveside services will be held at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton on Jan. 13, 2021 at noon.