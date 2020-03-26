Charles E. Miller, 97

Charles Eugene Miller, 97, of Uhrichsville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, after a period of declining health.

Born May 29, 1922 near Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Clyde Alan and Gladys (Brown) Miller.

A graduate of Bowerston High School, Charles was a lifelong area resident with the exception of the years that he spent proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He had a 29-year career with Evans Sewer Pipe and had also worked for Raymond Machine Shop. Charles was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.

On November 1, 1952, Charles married the former Anna Rozneck, with whom he enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage until her passing on March 11, 2012.

They are survived by their son, Terry Miller of Carrollton; grandson, Charles (Helen) Miller; and great-grandchildren, Kyle, Cody and Jaxon Miller. Charles is also survived by his sister, Helen Cramblett, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Dean Miller.

In the interest of public health, no public service is planned.

A private burial was held in the Brown Family Cemetery at Tunnel Hill near Bowerston, where he was interred beside his beloved wife.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.