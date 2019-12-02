Charles Fankhauser, 77

Charles “Charlie” Fankhauser, 77, of Minerva, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 24, 1942 in Minerva to Arthur and Isabellle (Steeves) Fankhauser.

He graduated from Minerva High School in 1961. Charlie retired from PCC after 38 years of service and was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed woodworking, camping, growing flowers and playing with his dog, Jada. He was a member of Minerva VFW Post #4120 Aux. and Malvern American Legion Post #375 Aux.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sarah (Stone) Fankhauser; brothers, Bill (Helen) of Canton, Rich (Marilyn) of Lancaster, PA, Bruce (Vickie) of Minerva, Larry (Sharon), and Eugene; his sister, Dottie Farber of Minerva; sons, Jamie (Marlene) of Minerva and Chuck of Warren; a daughter, Vickie (Bruce) Clifford of Brewster; 5 stepchildren, Vicky (Terry) Chilson of Elizabethtown, KY, Judy (Greg) McCarty of Clarsksville, TN, Connie Cerny of Canton, Carol (Kenny) Booth of Carrollton, and Tim (Wendy) Boggess of Carrollton; 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; a brother, Bob; sisters, Juanita Keister and Mary Hardesty; stepdaughters, Bonnie Fox and Cheryl Byrd; and great granddaughters, Brandi Fox and Tyra Boggess.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. David Guess officiating. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.