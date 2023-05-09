Charles G. Gotschall, 86, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

He was born Sept. 30, 1936, to Charles and Clara (Palmer) Gotschall in Harlem Springs, Ohio.

Charles was constantly working. He loved to keep busy, building things, caring for his lawn and garden, and any other project that he could get his hands on. He owned his own business for many years and was loved and respected by his employees.

He is survived by his son, Ronald (Kay) Gotschall of Carrollton; two daughters, Wanda (Robert) Wilson and Rhonda (Brian Long) Pearson of Carrollton; grandchildren, James (Heather) Brackin, Andrea (Thomas) Grimm, Charles (Laurie) Gotschall, Robert (Allison) Wilson, Grant (Ann) Spence, Riley (Courtney) Wilson, Olivia and Alexis Pearson; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Brackin, Alivia, Kaylee, Rosalie Gotschall, and a new great-granddaughter arriving this summer.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis, parents, and brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton officiated by Pastor Mark Thomas.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.