Charles L. Peterson, 90

Charles L. “Charlie” Peterson, 90, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Carroll Healthcare Center, Carrollton.

Born Aug. 27, 1928, in Minerva, he was a son of the late George Peterson and Inez Lewis Peterson. Charlie had worked for Republic Steel and Timken Roller Bearing. He was a member of the Vo-Ash Chapel near Carrollton and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his son Charles “Chuckie” (Vicky) Peterson of Carrollton; a daughter, Joy Clemson of Canton; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are a daughter Sherry Lambert; a brother, Darl; and a sister Geraldine.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Carrollton. Koch Funeral Home, Scio had been entrusted with his arrangements.