Charles L. Warrington, 88, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away July 22, 2021.

He spent most of his years in Amsterdam, Ohio, but spent most of his recent years at Cutty’s Sunset Resort and in Jasper, TX.

He was born Dec. 18, 1932, in Bergholz, Ohio, to Charles Warrington and Florence Daugherty.

Charles graduated from Bergholz High in 1950. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the Marine Corp where he was a gunner in the Mortar Company. Charles was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Hope Church in Amsterdam, Ohio. Charles was also a long term member of the Moose Club, VFW Post 232, and the Marine Corp Breakfast Club in Wintersville, Ohio. He was a former coin collector and an avid bowler and card player. Charles loved dogs, especially Dobermans.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Luella “Doll” Warrington, whom he married Dec. 21, 1957, and spent 64 happy years with; his children, Chuck (Janie) Warrington and Terry (Sue) Warrington; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Russ; and granddaughter, Kimberley Dinsdale.

A private family service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Doberman Underground Rescue, 114 Barrington Town Square Dr., Suite 345, Aurora, OH 44202 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601.

