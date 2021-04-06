Charles M. Flanagan, 82, of Dellroy, Ohio, died Thursday afternoon, April 1, 2021 in the AdventHealth Sebring Hospital in Sebring, Florida.

He was born March 10, 1939 in Dellroy, Ohio and was the son of the late Harry McClelland and Sylvia Hinkle Flanagan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Easterday Flanagan, whom he married June 25, 1961. Sandra passed away July 16, 2020.

Charles retired in 1999 from Republic Engineered Steels, Inc. in Canton, Ohio after 35 years of service. He was an active and faithful member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene, where he had served as church treasurer for many years alongside his friend, Raymond Linder. He was a 1958 graduate of Carrollton High School, and served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960’s. A consummate outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and went camping with his family for many years. He possessed an artistic talent, having painted pictures on many forms of media like steel, canvas, wood and slate, and also whittled to pass his time. Following retirement, he and his late wife Sandra traveled extensively and spent many winters together in Florida. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a kind and helpful neighbor who will be missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Sonia K. (James) Segal of Bellingham, MA and a son, Scott (Tracy) Flanagan of Dellroy; his five grandchildren, Cameron Segal of Bellingham, MA, Mrs. Jaycee (Josh) Hudson of Carrollton, OH, and Skylar Flanagan, Chase Flanagan, and Anissa Flanagan, all of Dellroy; two great-granddaughters, Avery Hudson and Brelynn Hudson, both of Carrollton; and his six siblings, Glenn (Jayne) Flanagan of Magnolia, OH, Carol Flanagan of Scio, OH, Robert (Faye) Flanagan, Richard (Diane) Flanagan and Janet Lemons, all of Dellroy, and Delores Early of Malvern, OH.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Damon Spurgeon officiating.

Interment will follow in the Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery in New Harrisburg, Harrison Township. Calling hours will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville.

Visitors are requested to wear facial coverings and respect all social distancing protocols in both locations.

Contributions in Charles’ memory may be made to the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene, 7 South Liberty Street, PO Box #102, Dellroy, Ohio 44620.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website www.baxtergardner.com.