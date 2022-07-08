Charles R. Bradford, Jr. of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a long illness. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on July 13, 1934.

Survived by his wife, Naudiene of 69 years; sons, Michael, Philip (Terri), Chuck (Linda); daughters, Deborah Arnold (James), Annette Bradford; 19 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Korean War veteran, Charles was a machinist for 43 years, worked at Republic Steel 33 years and 10 years at United Engineering.

Charles was a devoted volunteer & strong advocate for the Carroll County Animal Protection League. He believed in their dream of a no-kill shelter to rescue cats, dogs, puppies and kittens.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 20 E. Main St. Dellroy, OH 44620.

Pastor Scott Welch will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memory donations can be made to The Carroll County Animal Protection League, PO Box 353, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

