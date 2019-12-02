Charles T. “Tom” Johnson, Jr., 77, passed away Nov. 26, 2019 in his home.

Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anita DiMario and his parents, Charles T. and Dorothy Johnson, Sr. and three brothers, Roger, Dale, and Raymond.

He is survived by his step-children, Donald Alazaus and Christine Boyd; three sisters, June A. Williams of Canton, Janet M. Gordon of Carrollton, and Joyce I. Boron of Minerva; one brother, David Johnson of Canton; five step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Private burial will be in Harlem Springs Cemetery.