Charlotte M. Cole, 76

Charlotte M. Cole (nee Nichols), 76, of Queen Creek, AZ, passed away Jan. 31, 2020 at her home in Arizona.

Born Dec. 8, 1943, she was the daughter of Charles M. and Elva M. Nichols of Carrollton.

She is survived by her four children, Ray, Robert and Scot Cole and daughter Erin Goodwin, all of Arizona. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Stragan, Elizabeth Stackhouse and brother, Charles M. Nichols Jr. of Carrollton; 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elva Nichols; a son Brian; husband, Richard; and sisters, Laura Nichols and Melva Duffy.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church in Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte’s name to the American Cancer Society.