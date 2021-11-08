Cheryl A. Rodgers, 73, of St. John’s Villa in Carrollton died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Aultman Hospital. She was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Canton to the late Charles and Twyla (Willis) Rodgers.

She worked at Carroll Hills Workshop and St. John’s Villa Workshop and participated in Special Olympics for many years. She was a huge talker and had a witty comeback for just about anything. She loved bowling, chocolate, and playing in the bell choir. She loved to go on outings and had lots of friends and was loved by all.

She is survived by three sisters, Darla Young of Minerva, Marla Frazier (and fiancé, Clarence Cooper) of Minerva, and Denise Rodgers of Carrollton; two brothers, Randy and Craig Rodgers, both of Carrollton; an uncle, two aunts, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Richard Young, and sister-in-law, Cathy Rodgers.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Mark Black officiating.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday one hour prior to services from 11 a.m.-12 noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the charity of your choice.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.