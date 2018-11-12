Christine K. Eick, 63, of Carrollton, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 5, 2018, in her home.

A daughter of Pauline Harsh Stewart and the late Donald C. Stewart, she was born Sept. 1, 1955, in Canton, Ohio.

She was a beloved employee of Guess Motors for over 43 years. She was also a member of Carrollton Church of Christ (Christian Disciples) where she served as Sunday School Secretary.

Along with her mother Pauline Stewart Noble and stepfather Carl L. Noble, she is survived by her husband, Terry, whom she married June 27, 1975; two sons, Brian Eick of Dayton and Brad (Shaina) Eick of Carrollton; four sisters, Connie (Michael) Ciconte of Kensington, Cathy (James) Rose of Grand Prairie, Texas, Carla (David) Heisler of Dunedin, Florida and Cheri Stewart of Kansas City, Missouri. Loving and gracious mother-in-law, Joy Eick, brothers-in-law Lorin Eick, Tim (Sandy) Eick and sister-in-law Cindy Campitelli. Christine was also survived by many nieces and nephews to whom she loved very much.

Services will be held at Church of Christ (Christian Disciples), 353 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton, Ohio, Nov. 17. With visitation from 10-11 a.m. with the Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Eick family requests donations be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.