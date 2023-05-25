Christine M. Dowdell, 57, of Minerva, passed away in her home Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after her long courageous battle with cancer.

A daughter of Dale E. and Margaret (Evanosky) Dowdell, she was born Feb. 19, 1966, in Canton, Ohio.

Christine worked for over 40 years at PCC in Minerva and loved to spend her free time crocheting. She will always be remembered as being very outgoing and friendly, talking to everyone she met, never having met a stranger.

She is survived by her mother, Margaret, and sister, Sherry (David) Rader.

Preceding her in death was her father, Dale, grandparents, and several uncles and aunts.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, May 26, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Chuck Naylor officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.