Christine Nichols, 82, of Canton, Ohio, formerly from the Carrollton area, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home.

Christine was born Dec. 10, 1938, in Knoxville, TN, to the late Lawrence William and Margaret Stewart (Watt) Hogsed.

She obtained her RN in nursing at the age of 50. Christine worked as a nurse for the V.A. in multiple states during her career. She obtained her pilot’s license and was the first female pilot in the Carroll and the “Tri-County” area. Christine attended the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Dover. Her hobbies were her paintings and taking Bob Ross classes. She loved gardening and canning, spending time taking the grandchildren hiking and enjoying the mountains, and just spending time outdoors.

Survivors include her four daughters, Barbara (Dana) Turvey, Penny Semple, Cheryl (Michael) Giles, and Trena (Joe) DeCandia; her brothers, Larry (June) Hodges and Jim (Barbara) Hogsed; one sister, Ina Marie Markley; six grandchildren, Billy (Trish) Patterson, Mandy Eberly, Christina Oldham, Shane (Melanie) Semple, William “Trent” DeCandia and Michael DeCandia; 9 great-grandchildren, Kylie Eberly, Kaleb Eberly, Caine Deibel, Lance Deibel, Conner Semple, Caitlin Oldham, Ethan Giles – Levy, Brycen Oldham, and Wayne Oldham; and one great-great grandson, Ryker Lowe.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Lynn Markley.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. with the service at 5 p.m.

Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Dover.

Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for all their care.