Cindy Howell, 64, of Bergholz, Ohio, passed away Feb. 16, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center West.

She was born April 29, 1957, in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Kenneth Kemmer and the late Virginia (Boyd) Kemmer.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester E. Howell on January 17, 2021.

Cindy was always a homemaker and cared deeply for her children and grandchildren. She found joy in cooking and baking and sharing with her family, especially gathered around the table. Family meant the world to her.

She is survived by her sons, Matthew Howell, Nick (Wendy) Howell, Aaron Howell, and Andy (Karly) Howell; brother, Jeffrey Kemmer; sister, Christina Kemmer; grandchildren, Lindsey, Lakyn, Owen, Kole, and Flynn Howell.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

