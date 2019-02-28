Cindy Lou Hoopes, 63, of Minerva, was called home to be with Jesus her Lord, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

We thank Him for His faithfulness to Cindy and her family always.

Cindy was born July 5, 1955 in Salem, OH to Patricia (Nunamaker) Beadnell and the late Robert Beadnell, Sr.

She was a homemaker and had also worked as a bookkeeper with her husband’s accounting practice in Minerva. She is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church and a 1973 graduate of Minerva High School.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kenny W. Hoopes, whom she married Aug. 13, 1977; her loving daughter, Lucinda M. Hoopes and fiancé, Robert, of Minerva; a brother, Robert Beadnell, Jr. and fiancé, Julie, of Canton; and sister, Lorna (Ronald) Waugh of Winona.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. in the Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, March 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Minerva First Christian Church and one hour prior to services Saturday. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cindy’s honor to Minerva Community Meals (204 Edgewood Dr., Minerva OH 44657) or Minerva Salvation Army (P.O. Box 74, Minerva, OH 44657).