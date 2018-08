A real circus under the big top is coming to the Carroll County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.

People can purchase tickets at the circus entrance or at the website zerbinfamilycircus.com. Tickets are $15 per adult and each paid adult can bring two kids free with a coupon available in the comments section on the Circus’ Facebook page. The coupon is good for two kids ages 4-12, and kids aged 3 and under are admitted free. Cost for admission for additional children is $10 per child.