Claire A. Krug, 74, a 40-year resident of Carrollton, passed away Sept. 1, 2019 in Milton, FL, surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer.

She was laid to rest next to James D. Krug Sr. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton on Oct. 12 in a private Memorial Service for immediate family and longtime friends.

Claire had a special zest for life. She loved to work around her house in her flower gardens and enjoyed bowling. Even after an auto accident left her confined to a wheelchair, it did not break her spirit. Claire relied on the help of others for every aspect of daily life. Even then, she was an inspiration to everyone she met. She loved to laugh with those that helped her and instantly warmed the hearts of those around her.

Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Betty Simmons of MD; a brother, Norman Simmons of ND, and husband James D. Krug Sr. of Carrollton.

She is survived by her children, James (Rachel) Krug of Alliance, OH, Daniel (Penny) Krug of Milton, FL, and Kyle (Nikkol) Krug of Waddell, AZ.

She was the proud grandmother to six, Kylie Wright (Krug) of MO, Dylan Krug of NV, Kaleb and Keira Krug of AZ, and Amos and Jessica Sudduth of OH; one great grandchild, Addison Wright of MO; and two sisters, Jeannette Simmons of MD and Maryann Buchmann of NY.

The family sincerely thanks all the aides and other people that took such great care of her throughout the years.