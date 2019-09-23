Claire A. Westfall died Sept. 1, 2019 at Milton, FL, where she had moved for the betterment of her health, with her son, Daniel Krug.

Claire had been in a wreck Nov. 30, 2010 that had left her in a wheelchair.

Her husband, Larry, took care of her at home for over eight years.

She had three sons – James, Daniel and Kyle Krug, from her first marriage to James Krug, who died in 1998.

Claire could not stand the cold so Larry and Claire moved to Florida with her son, Daniel.

They found she had pancreatic cancer, and after two and a half months in Florida, she died.

Services will be held at Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.