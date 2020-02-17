Clara B. Ward, 89, of Minerva, passed away at Community Care on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Clara was born in Salem, Ohio, July 19, 1930 to Paul and Margaret (McClish) Franklin.

Clara worked hard on the farm. She loved to fish, garden, trap, and enjoyed gathering wild things like ginseng.

Clara is survived by two daughters, Carol (Rick) Rahmoeller of Minerva and Laura (Don) Hardman of Fishersville, VA; ten grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; 4 sisters, Nancy, Joyce, Marjorie, and Mary; and two brothers, Paul and Allen.

In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, William Ward; a daughter, Susan McClaskey; two sons, Forest and Paul Joseph; two sisters, Alice and Carol Ann; and 4 brothers, Charles, Rodman, Leonard, and George.

Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Don Hardman officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.