Clara Belle Buehler, 97, of Dellroy, passed away Friday evening Sept. 6, 2019 at her home.

A daughter of the late Charles and Bessie Winn Dwiggins, she was born Dec. 24, 1921 in Evans, CO.

Clara was retired from TRW in Minerva. She was an avid bingo player and held memberships at Dellroy Christ Community Church, Dellroy Bowling League, and the Dellroy Ladies Lunch Bunch.

She is survived by her son, David Jay (Jody) Buehler of Dellroy; two daughters, Becky (David) Gamble of Dellroy and Charlotte (Willard) Niesent of Windsor, CO; five grandchildren, Deb Williams, David William Buehler, Chris Gamble, Jamey Gamble, Jason Daniel Buehler and Nicole Knepp (deceased); and four great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 1982; two sisters and eight brothers.

Funeral services for Clara will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Scott Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Clara’s name to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708.