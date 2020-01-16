Clara Jane King, 73, of Waynesburg, Ohio passed away Jan.14, 2020 at Aultman Hospital.

Clara was born Nov. 28, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Wilda Clementine (Cottrill) Haney.

Clara married Dwight Leonard King on Jan. 9, 1973. Dwight died March 6, 2006.

She is survived by a daughter, Bernadette J. King of Canton, Ohio.

Clara had five brothers, Chuck Haney of Mineral City, Ohio, Paul Haney of Canton, Danny Haney (deceased), Myron Haney (deceased), and John Haney (deceased).

Clara also had four sisters, Carol A. Mitchell of Mineral City, Vista Willaman (deceased), Lea Griffith (deceased), and Geneva Davis (deceased).

She has many loving nieces and nephews.

Clara was a Presbyterian by faith. She worked at the Carrollton Villa and at a ceramic shop. She enjoyed gardening and painting and was an avid reader.

Calling hours will be Sunday, Jan. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio. The funeral will be Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Ed Rinehart officiating. Burial will be in the New Harrisburg Cemetery.