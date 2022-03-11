Clara Zak (nee Harper), 91, passed away March 7, 2022.

She was born near Dellroy, Ohio, and graduated from Dellroy High School, Class of 1948, as valedictorian where she was also a cheerleader and band member.

She worked in real estate and as a homemaker. Clara was a member of Mogadore United Methodist Church. She loved to dance and sing, belonging to Sweet Adelines and other singing groups. She devoted her life to her family.

Clara was preceded in death by husband, Howard Morckel; son, Alan; second husband, Edward Zak; stepson, David Zak; parents, Olie and Opal Harper; siblings, Ralph, Ruby, Jim, and Harold.

She is survived by her sons, Glenn (Ann) and Bruce (Kim); daughter, Debra (Lawrence); brother, Donald (Barb); stepchildren, Edward (Sue), Kathy, Peggy (Tom), and Diane; cousins, Jean Ruegg and Bob Bland; many nieces and nephews, including Linda Shotwell. She loved her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, family, and friends.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, March 13 from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, March 14 from 10-11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Rd., Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312.

Funeral service will be held Monday, March 14 at 11 a.m. with burial following at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore.