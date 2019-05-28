Clarence E. Halter, 95, of Minerva, went to spend eternity with his wife, Geraldine, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Frank and Mabel Halter.

He married Geraldine Hoover Oct. 2 1946 and she passed away March 5, 2003.

He is survived by four daughters and one son; Janet (Alex) Johnston, Ralph (Kathrie) Halter, Jane (Scott) Glazier, Jo Ann Halter and June (David) Jones; 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Clarence enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren on the farm. He will be remembered for his passion for raising Belgian horses.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Carl and Paul, and a grandson, David Jones.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. and one hour before service Wednesday, May 29 at the church. A 10 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Father Anthony Batt officiating. Full military honors will be observed. Burial will be in Morges Cemetery.