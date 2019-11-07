Clarence F. Harter, 75

Clarence “Shaky” F. Harter, 75, of East Canton passed away Nov. 2, 2019.

Clarence was born in Louisville, Ohio on Nov. 25, 1943 to the late Leroy and Mildred Harter.

He served in the US Army and retired from Republic Steel after 38 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon K. Harter; brothers, Ronald and LeeRoy and sister, Alverta.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Harter, Richard Harter and Don (Jennifer) Harter; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.