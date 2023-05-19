Clarence Jack Grindstaff, 84, of Carrollton, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Aultman Hospital. He was born Sept. 29, 1938, in Newland, NC, to Claude and Maggie (Koon) Grindstaff.

He retired from Republic Steel in Canton where he had worked for 36 years as an electrician. He is a member and former deacon of the First Christian Church of Malvern. He was an avid fisherman and woodworker and loved wintering in Florida and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Klotz) Grindstaff, whom he married June 28, 1957; 3 children, Kevin (Cindy) Grindstaff of Carrollton, Connie (Bob) Mace of Carrollton, and Sonia Grindstaff of Massillon; 3 sisters, Elsie (Ralph) Berry of Lenoir, NC, Norma (Howard) Bentley of Lenoir, NC, and Mildred Townsend of Banner Elk, NC; brother, James (Reva) Grindstaff of Lenoir, NC; sister-in-law, Helene Grindstaff of Carrollton; six grandchildren, Brad (Renee) Grindstaff, Kari (Jim) Hurley, Chad (Mandy) Mace, Chandra Mace, Ray (Liv Adams) Burkart, and Walter Burkart; ten great-grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Leila Berry, Reaney Vance; brother, Cecil Grindstaff, and two infant brothers.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 23 at 11 a.m. in the First Christian Church of Malvern with Mr. Kenny Thomas and Mr. Mark Black officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Monday 5-7 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Malvern.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Fund at the church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.