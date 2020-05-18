Clarence “Smokey” Wright Jr., 81, of Minerva, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Aultman Hospital.

He was born April 30, 1939 in Canton to Clarence and Wilma (Tubbs) Wright.

He was a dairy farmer and owner of Clover Ridge Farms. He had also worked at the Timken Company. He was a US Army Veteran where he was a MP.

He is survived by 4 children, Todd (Angie) Wright of Minerva, Diane, Donna and Lance, and a grandson, Trent Wright.

He is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Charlene Golden and Christine Whitmer.

According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services.

Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

