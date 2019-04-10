Classified Ads

TRUCKS

Camping trailer for sale, like new! Call 330-575-8861. (15pweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (15cweb)

Misc. For Sale

Child size battery-powered electric VW bug. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (15cweb)

ANIMALS

Shih Tzu puppies for sale, $150/each. Call 330-447-8217 or 330-432-7180. (15pweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

Build your home at Atwood Lake or Parkside Dover. Call 330-432-3782. (12-15pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: New! Augusta Twp. 6.8 acres, some open & some wooded, $44,900. Near Carrollton on SR 9. Other lots available. ALSO: Lee Twp. 56.3 acres, $154,900. Outside Mechanicstown on Torch Rd. (TR 676). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. “Owner Financing Available” All mineral rights reserved. www.brunerland.com (14tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Local contractor seeking painter. Some experience preferred but not necessary. Will train the right person. Pay is negotiable. Call Dave Crim, 330-738-5602. (15,16cweb)

Our Carroll County Domestic Violence Shelter seeks part-time Victim Advocates to work evenings and weekends. The ideal candidate will be willing to supervise client’s activities in addition to crisis intervention, being available to clients when they need someone to talk to, and must be sensitive yet observant in order to log pertinent information for use by other staff including counselors. Our domestic violence shelter provides emergency, safe shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence. Application and full job description can be found at ohioguidestone.org. (08tfcweb)

NOW HIRING! One full-time Preschool Intervention Specialist position for the 2019-2020 school year is available with the CCBDD at Carroll Hills School, located at 2167 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton. The position requires the individual to possess one of the following (in accordance with rule 3301-24-05 of the Administrative Code):(a) A valid intervention specialist license or education of the handicapped certificate with an endorsement in pre-kindergarten special needs or early education of the handicapped;(b) A valid pre-kindergarten certificate or endorsement or an early childhood license with an endorsement in pre-kindergarten special needs or early education of the handicapped; or (c) A valid early childhood intervention specialist license. Please send cover letter and resume by April 18, 2019, to: CCBDD, P.O. Box 429 Carrollton, OH 44615 Attention: Amy Swaim (14cweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 2 BA manufactured home w/deck, shed, lake privileges & nice lawn. Country setting close to town. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (14,15cweb)

Furnished apartment for rent in Carrollton. Utilities, cable, internet & trash included. Call 330-418-3784. (15cweb)

2 BR duplex apartment in town, $600/month. Renter pays utilities. No pets. Security deposit, 1st month rent & references required. Call Travis at 330-312-0371. (14-18cweb)

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

SERVICES

YARD MOWING – Retiree looking for lawns to mow and yard clean up. Some handyman projects also. Fair prices. Call Ron, 480-236-5167. (11tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Huge Garage Sale at 604 N. Lisbon St., April 12 & 13, 9-5. (15pweb)

Garage Sale at 152 Wedgewood Lane, April 18 & 19, 8-5. Toys, Christmas, clothes, furniture, misc. (15cweb)

