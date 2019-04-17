Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Mattress Sale! Ashley queen size 10” memory foam & foam sets, $399. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (16tfcweb)

Power Sale! Power recliners from $399, power sofas $899, lift chairs from $699 & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (16tfcweb)

TV stands – Lots of them! Sold assembled too! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (16tfcweb)

All wood dinettes from $399 at Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (16tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Great Easter present! Child size battery-powered electric VW Beetle. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100. Call or text 330-458-9714. (16cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: 82.8 wooded acres, $364,900. Lee Rd., Waynesburg. ALSO 56.3 acres, $154,900. Torch Rd. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (16tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: New! Augusta Twp. 29 acres, some open & wooded, $99,900. Near Carrollton on SR 9. Other lots available. ALSO: Lee Twp. 56.3 acres, $154,900. Outside Mechanicstown on Torch Rd. (TR 676). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. “Owner Financing Available” All mineral rights reserved. www.brunerland.com (16tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Local contractor seeking painter. Some experience preferred but not necessary. Will train the right person. Pay is negotiable. Call Dave Crim, 330-738-5602. (15,16cweb)

Evening Office Cleaning Position, 5-11 p.m., Monday thru Saturday. Please call 330-833-9129. (16,17pweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Carrollton – 1 BR upstairs furnished apartment w/all utilities included. Available to 1 quiet person w/no pets. $600/month. Call 330-627-3158. (16tfcweb)

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

SERVICES

YARD MOWING – Retiree looking for lawns to mow and yard clean up. Some handyman projects also. Fair prices. Call Ron, 480-236-5167. (11tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 4083 Fresno Rd., April 18, 19 & 20, 9-6. Furniture, double sink, jacks, lots of misc. (16pweb)

Big Garage Sale at 604 N. Lisbon St., April 19 & 20, 9-5. Cheap items including wedding center pieces, upright freezer, pool, speakers. (16cweb)

