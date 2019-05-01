Classified Ads

Misc. For Sale

Child size battery-powered electric VW Beetle. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100. Call or text 330-458-9714. (18cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

53 acres on Panama Rd. in Lee Twp. Farmland/woods with minerals. Snoddy well 1H, 5H & White well 5H. $240,000. Call Bill Andrews, 614-284-9933. (18-21pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: New! Wooded, 6.8 acres, $44,900. Mackel Rd., Carrollton (Fritz). JEFFERSON CO: Reduced! Wooded 59+ acres, $124,900. TR 283, Bergholz (Johnston). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (18tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 29 acres, some open & wooded, $99,900. Near Carrollton on SR 9. Other lots available. ALSO: Lee Twp. 56.3 acres, $154,900. Outside Mechanicstown on Torch Rd. (TR 676). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (18tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 1 BA LR, kitchen, A/C – Call 772-418-7400. (18,19cweb)

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Huge Garage Sale at 92 Co. Rd. 75A, Bergholz, May 3, 4 & 5, 8-? Lots of canning jars & lots of stuff for everyone! Beside John Gregg Elementary School. (17,18pweb)

Garage Sale at 4325 Tunnel Hill Ave., Minerva, May 2, 3 & 4, 9-5. Plus size clothing, handmade wreaths, lots of misc. Too much to list. (18pweb)

Garage Sale at 504 Jackson St., Minerva, May 2, 3 & 4. Adult clothes, 2 tree stands, 2 cribs, misc. items. (18pweb)

Minerva Village-Wide Garage Sales May 2, 3 & 4, 9-5ish. (18cweb)

Multi-Family Garage Sale at Reed St. & Rt. 183/43 at the light in Malvern, May 2, 3 & 4, 9-6. Furniture, tools, HH & misc. (18pweb)

Garage Sale at 789 Courtview Dr., Carrollton, May 2 & 3, 9-4. Teen girls clothes, girls bedroom chairs, work table, holiday decorations, HH items, jewelry & TONS of misc. items. (18cweb)

