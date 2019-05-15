Classified Ads

TRUCKS

28’ Laten Travel Trailer with A/C & bunkhouse, $1500. Call Rudy, 330-806-1709. (20,21cweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Gordon’s Furniture Minerva Spring Blow-Out Sale! Power sofas $799, power recliners $399, rocker recliners $299, Ashley Hybrid queen mattress sets $399, twin foam bed in a box sets $299, 5 piece all wood dinettes $299 $ more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (20tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Child size battery-powered electric VW Beetle. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100. Call or text 330-458-9714. (18cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

53 acres on Panama Rd. in Lee Twp. Farmland/woods with minerals. Snoddy well 1H, 5H & White well 5H. $240,000. Call Bill Andrews, 614-284-9933. (18-21pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 29 acres, some open & wooded, $99,900. Near Carrollton on SR 9. Other lots available. All mineral rights reserved. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (20tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Jomac LTD, a leading manufacturer of aluminum truck bodies and hydraulic cranes, is seeking a person for MIG welding steel. Must be able to read basic blueprints and work independently. Hourly wage, insurance, retirement & other benefits. Please reply to Jomac LTD, 182 Scio Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615 or email@jomacltd.com or phone 800-755-4488. (19,20cweb)

Truck driver needed to assist with planting on farms. Must have experience driving a 2-ton truck or semi with valid driver’s license. Minerva/Carrollton area. Call 330-323-8596. (20,21cweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Newly renovated 3 BR, 1 BA house near Carrollton w/2-car garage on 2 acres of land, $1000/month + utilities, deposit & references. Call 330-627-5968. (20cweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $550/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

SERVICES

In-home elderly care available. References. Call 330-439-8959. (19,20cweb)

GARAGE SALES

Huge Yard Sale at 5045 Bay Rd. SE, May 17, 18 & 19, 8-5. Hunting misc., fishing misc., automobile parts, older record style, roll of roofing metal misc., roofing jack, few leg hold traps, lawn furniture, garden misc., HH goods, scrapbook misc., baby toys, dresser & more furniture. (20cweb)

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 4801 Andora Rd., 4046 Cobbler Rd., 4080 Andora Rd., & 4240 Rush Rd., May 16, 17 & 18. Lots of baby stuff, home décor, 2 skids of red landscaping stones, oak china cabinet & lots more. (20cweb)

