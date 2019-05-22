Classified Ads

TRUCKS

28’ Laten Travel Trailer with A/C & bunkhouse, $1500. Call Rudy, 330-806-1709. (20,21cweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (21cweb)

Misc. For Sale

Child size battery-powered electric VW Beetle. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100. Call or text 330-458-9714. (21cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

53 acres on Panama Rd. in Lee Twp. Farmland/woods with minerals. Snoddy well 1H, 5H & White well 5H. $240,000. Call Bill Andrews, 614-284-9933. (18-21pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Wooded 6.8 acres, $44,900. Other lots available. Mackel Rd. near Carrollton (Fritz). HARRISON CO: Wooded 96 acres, $399,900. C.R. 17 near Cadiz (Mayer). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (21tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Truck driver needed to assist with planting on farms. Must have experience driving a 2-ton truck or semi with valid driver’s license. Minerva/Carrollton area. Call 330-323-8596. (20,21cweb)

Jomac LTD, a leading manufacturer of aluminum truck bodies and hydraulic cranes, is seeking a person for MIG welding steel. Must be able to read basic blueprints and work independently. Hourly wage, insurance, retirement & other benefits. Please reply to Jomac LTD, 182 Scio Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615 or email@jomacltd.com or phone 800-755-4488. (21cweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Newly renovated 3 BR, 1 BA house near Carrollton w/2-car garage on 2 acres of land, $1000/month + utilities, deposit & references. Call 330-627-5968. (21cweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $550/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

Available soon! 3 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $650/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2412 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (21tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Sale at 412 Lincoln Ave., May 23 & 24, 9-5 and May 25, 9-1. Microwave, sweeper, toys, misc. items. (21cweb)

Huge Yard Sale at 318 2nd St. NW, May 23 & 24, 8-4. Most items new w/tags. (21cweb)

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 6470 Kensington Rd., May 29, 30 & 31, 8-? Crib, stamping supplies, fry pies & much more. (21cweb)

