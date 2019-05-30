Classified Ads

Misc. For Sale

Child size battery-powered electric VW Beetle. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100. Call or text 330-458-9714. (22cweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Wooded 6.8 acres, $44,900. Other lots available. Mackel Rd. near Carrollton (Fritz). HARRISON CO: Wooded 96 acres, $399,900. C.R. 17 near Cadiz (Mayer). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (21tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

QCS Cleaning Solutions is hiring for cleaning associate & carpet/floor technicians. Evening position. Please call our office to schedule an interview, 330-833-9129 or www.qcscleaningsolutions.com. (22,23cweb)

——————

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $550/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

——————

Available soon! Large 3 BR, 1 BA mobile home w/ covered porch in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $650/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2412 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (21tfcweb)

——————-