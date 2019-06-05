Classified Ads

TRUCKS

1999 Chevy 1-Ton K3500 4-door long bed dually 4×4. VGC. Asking $17,300. Call to see, 330-341-9111. (23,24pweb)

For sale: Heavy internals air ride. 1975 Marmon Heavy Internals air ride 1150 KTA, partly built. $10,000. Call 330-341-9111. (23,24pweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Power Sale! Power recliners $399; power couch w/USB ports $899 & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (23tfcweb)

Ashley Hybrid 10” queen sets $399; memory foam set $399. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (23tfcweb)

Father’s Day recliner sale from $299. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (23tfcweb)

Serta adjustable bases, wireless remote, full from $699. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (23tfcweb)

5 pc. wood dinette $299. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (23tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (23cweb)

Misc. For Sale

Use ItchNoMore shampoo to treat ‘hot spots’, doggy odor & non-specific allergies without a prescription. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.com (23-25pweb)

Child size battery-powered electric VW Beetle. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100. Call or text 330-458-9714. (22cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 29 acres, some open & wooded, $99,900. Near Carrollton on SR 9. Other lots available. All mineral rights reserved. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (23tfcweb)

EQUIPMENT

BIG K DOZER $22,000; LITTLE K DOZER $8500; BOBCAT $8500; 684 INTERNATIONAL $5500; AC 185 $6,000. Call 330-401-2656. (23cweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

QCS Cleaning Solutions is hiring for cleaning associate & carpet/floor technicians. Evening position. Please call our office to schedule an interview, 330-833-9129 or www.qcscleaningsolutions.com. (22,23cweb)

Caregiver needed for elderly, morning & afternoon shift. Competitive wages, good benefits. Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton. 330-627-7647 (23-25cweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $550/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

Available soon! Large 3 BR, 1 BA mobile home w/ covered porch in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $650/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2412 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (21tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Huge 4-Family Garage Sale at the home of Jo Ann Dennis, 2155 Brenner Rd. NE, June 6 & 7, 9-5. Lots of clothes (all sizes), boy’s clothes (0-3T), furniture, craft items, HH goods. (23pweb)

Sale at 353 Lawrence Dr., Carrollton, June 6, 7 & 8, 9-4. Lots of old & new glassware, a few antiques, Longaberger baskets, misc. items & more. (23cweb)

Garage Sale at 200 Wayne Ave. NE, June 6 & 7, 9-4 and June 8, 9-1. HH items, electronics, paint ball equip., men’s clothing (small & large), shoes, purses, yard tools, shelves, board games, bedroom furniture. (23cweb)

Yard Sale at 255 2nd St. NE, June 6, 7 & 8, 9-5. (23cweb)

Huge 5-Family Garage Sale at 1164 Kensington Rd. NE (1 mile North of fairgrounds), June 6 & 7, 9-5 and June 8, 9-1. Kid’s clothes, toys, HH, adult clothing, Stihl chainsaws, pressure washer, wood tools, seasonal items & bikes. (23pweb)

Huge Household Sale at 80 Lincoln Ave., June 14 & 15, 9-4. (23pweb)

