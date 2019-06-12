Classified Ads

TRUCKS

1999 Chevy 1-Ton K3500 4-door long bed dually 4×4. VGC. Asking $17,300. Call to see, 330-341-9111. (23,24pweb)

For sale: Heavy internals air ride. 1975 Marmon Heavy Internals air ride 1150 KTA, partly built. $10,000. Call 330-341-9111. (23,24pweb)

1996 Ford F150 4×4, runs good, everything works, just needs a little work. $1500. Call 330-705-1456 or 330-705-1605. (24cweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Power Sale! Power recliners $399; power couch w/USB ports $899 & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (24tfcweb)

Ashley Hybrid 10” queen sets $399; memory foam set $399. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (24tfcweb)

Father’s Day recliner sale from $299. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (24tfcweb)

Serta adjustable bases, wireless remote, full from $699. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (24tfcweb)

5 pc. wood dinette $299. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (24tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Use ItchNoMore shampoo to treat ‘hot spots’, doggy odor & non-specific allergies without a prescription. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.com (23-25pweb)

Child size battery-powered electric VW Beetle. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100. Call or text 330-458-9714. (24cweb)

Troybilt tiller, like new! Call 330-735-1149. (24cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 6.8 acres, $44,900. Located outside of Carrollton on SR 9 N. Some wooded and open land. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (24tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Caregiver needed for elderly, morning & afternoon shift. Competitive wages, good benefits. Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton. 330-627-7647 (23-25cweb)

Hiring cashiers full & part-time at Bergholz Super Mart, 861 Washington St. Please drop off resume to Donna. (24-26cweb)

Drummer needed for 60’s & 70’s rock & country band. Call 330-627-4728. (23tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

Small 1 BR house, $450 + electric. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (24tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Darcy & Sharon’s Garage Sale, 317 Lawrence Dr., June 13 & 14, 9-4:30. Home entertainment center, couch, baby bassinet & swing, girl’s baby clothes, girl’s clothes (7, 8 & 10), kid’s shoes, jr. lady clothes, women’s & men’s clothes & lots of misc. (24cweb)

Garage Sale at 784 Courtview Dr., June 13 & 14, 9-4. (24cweb)

Garage Sales at 5101 & 5109 Waynesburg Rd., June 13, 14 & 15, 8-4. Lots of tools, Longaberger, boy’s & girl’s clothes & toys, lots of HH. (24cweb)

Garage Sale at 250 Haines Lane, June 13, 14 & 15, 8-4. Beds, primitive items & décor, snow blower, leaf vacuum, girl’s clothes sz. 6 & up, boy’s clothes sz. 10 & up. (24cweb)

