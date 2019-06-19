Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Power Sale! Power recliners $399; power couch w/USB ports $899 & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (25tfcweb)

Ashley Hybrid 10” queen sets $399; memory foam set $399. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (25tfcweb)

Serta adjustable bases, wireless remote, full from $699. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (25tfcweb)

5 pc. wood dinette $299. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (25tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (25cweb)

Misc. For Sale

Use ItchNoMore shampoo to treat ‘hot spots’, doggy odor & non-specific allergies without a prescription. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.com (23-25pweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 6.8 acres, $44,900. Located outside of Carrollton on SR 9 N. Some wooded and open land. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (24tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Caregiver needed for elderly, morning & afternoon shift. Competitive wages, good benefits. Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton. 330-627-7647 (23-25cweb)

Hiring cashiers full & part-time at Bergholz Super Mart, 861 Washington St. Please drop off resume to Donna. (24-26cweb)

DENTAL ASSISTANT wanted for local dental office, 3-4 days per week. Must be conscientious & motivated. Will train the right person. Send resume to: Dental Assistant. PO Box 520, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. (25,26cweb)

DRUMMER NEEDED for 60’s & 70’s rock & country band. Call 330-627-4728. (23tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

Small 1 BR house, $450 + electric. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (24tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Large 2-Family Garage Sale at 218 3rd St. SW, June 20, 21 & 22, 9-5. Toys, collectibles, pedal cars, tools, clothes, misc. (25cweb)

High Quality Antique & Collectibles Sale at 528 12th St. NW, June 21, 11-7 and June 22, 8-1. (25cweb)

Sale at 1045 Salineville Rd. NE (1 mile from square on 39 E, in front of Community Park), June 20 & 21, 8-5. Baby clothes, toys, furniture, 4 pc. bedroom set, new queen mattress & box, electric wheelchair, lots of misc. (25pweb)

Multi-Family Yard Sale at Fox Twp. Fire Dept., Rt. 39, Mechanicstown, June 20, 21 & 22, 8-4. Lots of goodies! (25cweb)

