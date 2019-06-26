Classified Ads

AUTOMOTIVE

Want to buy a good used vehicle for work, reasonable. Call 330-205-4775. (26cweb)

WANT TO BUY A CHEVY 396 OR 409 MOTOR. Call 330-323-0788. (26,27cweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Power Sale! Power recliners $399; power couch w/USB ports $899 & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (26tfcweb)

Ashley Hybrid 10” queen sets $399; memory foam set $399. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (26tfcweb)

Serta adjustable bases, wireless remote, full from $699. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (26tfcweb)

5 pc. wood dinette $299. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (26tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: New! 21 acres with some woods, $104,900. Dellroy, Clay Rd. to Halo Rd. (Lucey). NOBLE CO: Eight tracts of land to choose from, ranging from 25 acres to 173+ acres. Building and prime hunting locations! BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (26tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 6.8 acres, $44,900. Located outside of Carrollton on St. Rt. 9 N. Some wooded and open land. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (26tfcweb)

Mobile Homes For Sale

2 BR mobile home at 12th St., Lot K, Carrollton. Asking $1,000 OBO. Leave message at 330-627-0697. (26pweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Hiring cashiers full & part-time at Bergholz Super Mart, 861 Washington St. Please drop off resume to Donna. (24-26cweb)

DENTAL ASSISTANT wanted for local dental office, 3-4 days per week. Must be conscientious & motivated. Will train the right person. Send resume to: Dental Assistant. PO Box 520, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. (25,26cweb)

DRUMMER NEEDED for 60’s & 70’s rock & country band. Call 330-627-4728. (23tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Four guys looking to lease property to hunt deer and turkey. Will hunt with respect and will not make drives. Call 330-698-5504. (26-28pweb)

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR apartment w/central air in nice location. Call 772-418-7400. (26-28cweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

Small 1 BR house, $450 + electric. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (24tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 2179 Brenner Rd. NE, June 27 7 28, 9-4 and June 29, 9-12. Vintage, collectibles, salvaged shutters, windows & wood, HH, paper crafting supplies. (26cweb)

2-Family Sale at 90 Spring Rd. NE (off Arrow Rd.), June 27, 28 & 29, 9-4. Vintage items, toys, linens, HH, misc. (26cweb)

Sale at 220 Fisherman Rd. NW, June 27, 28 & 29 starting at 9 a.m. Kindergarten teacher downsizing after 20 years! LOTS OF GREAT resources! Games, books, desks, office chairs, shelves, baby/kid’s toys, power tools, men’s jeans/shorts, weight bench, HH items, Christmas décor, lots of other things. (26cweb)

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 411 5th St. NW, June 27 & 28, 9-4. Baby boy & girl infant/toddler clothes & items, misc. items. (26pweb)

2 Huge Sales at 1400 & 1385 Meadowbrook Lane (turn at Carroll Meadows Golf Course), June 28 & 29, 9-4. Antiques, HH items, name-brand purses, clothing, jewelry, Christmas. Too much to mention! (26cweb)

Multi-Family Yard Sale at 392 Deerhaven Dr., June 27, 28 & 29. (26cweb)

Garage Sale at 301 Leatherberry Rd., June 27, 28 & 29. (26cweb)

