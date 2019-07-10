Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

LP gas kitchen range, like new, $250. Call after 5 p.m., 330-627-7371. (28,29cweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

For Sale By Owner: 3 BR Bungalow w/2-car garage, central air, half basement & many updates on 0.27-acre corner lot, $129,500. Pictures available at zillow.com. Call 330-863-1676. (28-31cweb)

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 29 acres, open & wooded, $99,900. Located outside of Carrollton on St. Rt. 9 N. Some wooded & open land. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (28tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Seeking part-time employee with excellent problem-solving and people skills. No previous experience required, on the job training provided. Job duties include but are not limited to patient check-in, billing, fitting glasses/contacts, and customer service. Flexible schedule, retirement contribution and paid vacation time included. Interested parties should send a resume and cover letter to PO Box 357, Carrollton, OH 44615 by July 22. (28,29cweb)

———————–

DRUMMER NEEDED for 60’s & 70’s rock & country band. Call 330-627-4728. (23tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Four guys looking to lease property to hunt deer and turkey. Will hunt with respect and will not make drives. Call 330-698-5504. (26-28pweb)

——————

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

The Free Press Standard

——————-

2-3 BR mobile home w/2 full baths, electric heat & A/C, appliances & some furniture, $650/month + deposit & 3 references. Call 330-415-1426. (28cweb)

———————–

Harsh Memorial Methodist Parsonage for rent. Contact Richard Roudebush, 330-739-2944. (28cweb)

——————-

Downtown 2 BR upstairs apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay rent & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. $600/month, $500 deposit, 1-year lease. Call 330-205-4521. (28tfcweb)

——————-

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

——————

2 BR upstairs apartment, $575/month + electric. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (27tfcweb)

——————

GARAGE SALES

Moving Sale at 260 McElroy Dr. SE, July 12 & 13, 9-5. HH items, furniture, potato crates, garden tools, outdoor items, canning jars, pool floats, tillers, mower, crib, antiques & LOTS of other things! (27,28cweb)

———————–

Large Rummage Sale at Carrollton Believers Fellowship, 3006 Waynesburg Rd. NW, July 11 & 12, 9-6. Many misc. items. (28cweb)

——————-

Shelia, Jeanie & Cheryl’s Garage Sale at 319 Garfield Ave., July 11 & 12, 9-6. HH goods, chainsaw, train set, adult clothing, primitive furniture & lots of everything. (28cweb)

——————-

Garage Sale at 4051 Channel Rd., July 11 & 12, 8-? Beautiful library table, lots of HH misc. (28cweb)

——————-

Estate Sale at 2133 Bedrock Rd. NW, Dellroy, July 12 & 13, 10-5. Many vintage 1960’s items, antique furniture, primitives, Hit N’ Miss motor, many smaller items. (28cweb)

——————-

Sale at 359 Foxburry Dr. (Courtview allotment), July 11 & 12, 9-4. Teen & adult clothing, craft supplies, furniture, HH, stroller & much more. (28cweb)

——————-