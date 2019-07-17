Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

LP gas kitchen range, like new, $250. Call after 5 p.m., 330-627-7371. (28,29cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 29 acres, open & wooded, $99,900. Located outside of Carrollton on St. Rt. 9 N. Some wooded & open land. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (28tfcweb)

EQUIPMENT

Cub Cadet Lawn tractor, 27hp, 54-inch mower, new drive belt & pullies, new belt on mower. VGC. $850. Call 330-904-6025. (29cweb)

MISC. WANTED

Looking for broken or unwanted deer antlers for my dog. Carrollton area. Call or text 330-458-9714. (29cweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Seeking part-time employee with excellent problem-solving and people skills. No previous experience required, on the job training provided. Job duties include but are not limited to patient check-in, billing, fitting glasses/contacts, and customer service. Flexible schedule, retirement contribution and paid vacation time included. Interested parties should send a resume and cover letter to PO Box 357, Carrollton, OH 44615 by July 22. (28,29cweb)

DISTRICT ADMINISTRATOR POSITION: Full-time position. Salary could start at $19 dependent on education and experience. Requirements: high school diploma, previous experience in administrative duties, valid driver’s license, agriculture or natural resources background is desirable. For more information, contact Carroll SWCD at 330-627-9852 or send resume to: sherry.liber@carrollswcd.org. (29cweb)

DENTAL ASSISTANT wanted for local dentist office, 3-4 days per week. Must be conscientious & motivated. Will train the right person. Send resume to: Dental Assistant, PO Box 520, Carrollton, OH 44615. (29,30cweb)

DRUMMER NEEDED for 60’s & 70’s rock & country band. Call 330-627-4728. (23tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Harsh Memorial Methodist Parsonage for rent. Contact Richard Roudebush, 330-739-2944. (29pweb)

House in country for rent. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (29,30cweb)

Downtown 2 BR upstairs apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay rent & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. $600/month, $500 deposit, 1-year lease. Call 330-205-4521. (28tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

