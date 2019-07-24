Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Window A/C unit w/remote for sale. 25,000 BTU, 240 volt, 26” wide, 18” tall. $250 firm. Call 330-627-4398. (30tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 6.4 acres, some wooded & open land, $44,900. Near Carrollton on St. Rt. 9 N. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (30tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

Looking for broken or unwanted deer antlers for my dog. Carrollton area. Call or text 330-458-9714. (30cweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

DENTAL ASSISTANT wanted for local dentist office, 3-4 days per week. Must be conscientious & motivated. Will train the right person. Send resume to: Dental Assistant, PO Box 520, Carrollton, OH 44615. (29,30cweb)

DRUMMER NEEDED for 60’s & 70’s rock & country band. Call 330-627-4728. (23tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

House in country for rent. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (29,30cweb)

2 BR apartment w/off-street parking, close to downtown. Available Aug. 1. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (30,31cweb)

3 BR, 2 BA home w/deck & storage building in country setting 2 miles from town. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (30,31cweb)

Recently remodeled, furnished efficiency apartment w/new appliances & furnishings, 2 miles from Atwood Lake in quiet country farm setting. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, satellite TV & trash pick-up). Hiking trails on premises and hunting privileges may be included. Non-smoking. No pets. Call 330-735-3226 or 330-760-1027. (30tfcweb)

Downtown 2 BR upstairs apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay rent & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. $600/month, $500 deposit, 1-year lease. Call 330-205-4521. (28tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Sale at 6234 Flint Rd. SW, Dellroy, July 27 & 28. Mig welder, Lincoln welder, lots & lots of tools, electric motors & HH items. (30cweb)

